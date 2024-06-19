Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad flat after AC blast
A fire broke out at a residential flat in the Merlin society, Ghaziabad, on Tuesday night due to an explosion in an indoor air conditioning unit. This marks the second such incident within two weeks in the city. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. Six fire tenders from Vaishali, Sahibabad, and Kotwali fire stations were dispatched to control the blaze.
Ghaziabad witnesses surge in fire incidents
Ghaziabad has seen a significant increase in fire incidents recently, with 518 cases reported in April and May alone. Among these, 32 were reportedly caused by short circuits or blasts in air conditioning units. Just last week, a devastating fire incident claimed the lives of five family members, including two children, in Ghaziabad's Behta Hazipur locality due to a short circuit.
Previous fire incidents linked to AC units
Earlier this month, a house in Ghaziabad was partially destroyed due to a fire that ignited following an air conditioner compressor explosion. The residents managed to escape the blaze by climbing onto the building's terrace and were subsequently rescued by fire department personnel. A month prior, four flats in Arihant Harmony high-rise in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad suffered significant damage due to a fire likely caused by overheating of a diesel generator set.