In short Simplifying... In short Trainee IAS officer Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar's selection has been cancelled by UPSC due to fraudulent activities, including faking her identity to take more attempts at the civil services exam than allowed.

Despite being issued a show cause notice, Khedkar failed to provide an explanation within the given time.

This scandal follows previous accusations of Khedkar abusing her power and privileges during her training in Maharashtra. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

UPSC cancels IAS trainee's candidature

UPSC cancels Khedkar's IAS selection, bars her from taking exams

By Chanshimla Varah 04:47 pm Jul 31, 202404:47 pm

What's the story The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has annulled the provisional candidature of trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, and barred her from participating in any future examinations conducted by the commission. The decision comes in light of irregularities discovered in her civil services exam 2022 application. In a statement, the UPSC said that after careful examination of available records, it found Khedkar guilty of contravening the provisions of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 rules.

Rule violation

Khedkar found guilty of violating CSE-2022 rules

The trainee IAS officer, who secured an all-India rank of 821 in the UPSC exams, is accused of misusing her authority and faking her identity. The fraudulent activity was aimed at availing herself more attempts than permissible in the civil services examination. In the backdrop of the case, the UPSC conducted a comprehensive examination of data from over 15,000 candidates from 2009 to 2023. The commission found no other candidate who availed more attempts than permitted under CSE rules.

Fraudulent attempts

UPSC investigation

"In the lone case of Ms Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the UPSC could not detect her number of attempts primarily due to the fact that she changed not only her name but also her parents' name," stated UPSC. "The UPSC is in the process of further strengthening the SOP to ensure that such a case does not recur in the future," it added.

Procedure

Show cause notice issued

It also stated that a show cause notice was issued to the 34-year-old on July 18 for fraudulently availing attempts beyond the permissible limit. She was to submit her response on July 25. However, she requested further time till August 4, so that she could gather the necessary documents for her response. "Despite extension in time allowed to her, she failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed time," the panel said in the statement.

Legal action

Delhi Police registers FIR against Khedkar

Following a complaint filed by the UPSC, the Delhi police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Khedkar. The commission revealed that she had changed her name, parents' names, photograph/signature, email ID, mobile number and address to fraudulently avail attempts beyond permissible limits under Examination Rules. Prior to this action, Khedkar was relieved from the District Training Programme of Maharashtra government and her training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie was put on hold.

1st controversy

What's the controversy around Puja Khedkar

Khedkar first made headlines after she was accused of abusing her power and privileges by demanding perks and facilities she was not entitled to during her training at the Pune district collectorate in Maharashtra. Additionally, she was accused of bullying those around her and placing a red-blue beacon, indicating a high-ranking official, on a private Audi luxury sedan she used. The car also had "Maharashtra Government" written on it during her stint.