Crackdown on illegal coaching centers in Delhi

30 Delhi basements sealed, 200 coaching centers served notices: Atishi

By Chanshimla Varah 04:28 pm Jul 31, 202404:28 pm

What's the story In a swift response to the tragic deaths of three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants at Rau's IAS coaching center in Old Rajinder Nagar, the Delhi government has sealed 30 coaching centers' basements. Additionally, it has served notices to 200 institutes conducting classes illegally. The enforcement action was announced by Delhi Minister Atishi during a press conference on Wednesday.

Sealed basements

Notable institutes among those targeted

Among the coaching centers whose basements have been sealed are Drishti IAS, Vajiram, Sriram IAS, Sanskriti Academy, and IAS Gurukul. The move comes after a basement at Rau's IAS Study Circle flooded due to heavy rains last week. This incident led to the deaths of Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala. Since the incident, the Delhi Police have arrested seven individuals.

Legal proceedings

Arrests made following coaching center tragedy

Those apprehended include an SUV driver who navigated through the flooded road where the accident occurred, four basement owners, and the coaching centre's owner along with his coordinator. A Magisterial Enquiry report submitted to Atishi revealed multiple violations at Rau's IAS Study Circle. The area around the coaching center was found to be waterlogged due to encroachment on a functional drain. The report also disclosed that a junior engineer responsible for safety had ignored warning signs.

New law

New law to regulate coaching centers

To regulate coaching centers, the Delhi government will draft a law, Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Wednesday, adding that a five-member committee will oversee the process. "This act will have infrastructural norms, teachers' qualifications will be specified, fees will be regulated, and coaching centers will be stopped from disseminating misleading information...There will be regular inspections," Atishi added. She stated that the proposed law will be prepared after receiving feedback from students and coaching centers.