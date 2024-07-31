In short Simplifying... In short The Delhi High Court criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for arresting an SUV driver involved in a coaching institute incident, while ignoring the city's outdated infrastructure and MCD officials' potential negligence.

IAS coaching deaths: Delhi HC slams MCD on driver's arrest

What's the story The Delhi High Court slammed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other civic officials for their decision to arrest an SUV driver in the case linked to the deaths of three UPSC aspirants. The court questioned the rationale behind arresting the driver who drove through the flooded street. He is one of the seven people arrested in this case so far. The court also expressed its concern over the lack of action against MCD officials involved.

Court criticizes arrest of SUV driver in flood incident

The SUV driver was arrested after a video surfaced showing him driving past the coaching institute at high speed, leading to the gate's breakage. DCP (Central) M Harshvardhan said that negligence had been established on the driver's part. However, the court rebuked this action, stating, "You have arrested a passerby. A person driving a car has been arrested."

HC questions MCD's inaction and infrastructure

The court also questioned why the century-old infrastructure had not been upgraded despite liberalisation of bylaws. It demanded an explanation for how water entered basements during the incident. "Why was this century-old infrastructure not upgraded in the first instance when you were liberalising the bylaws? ... Every passerby you're taking action against, but MCD officials you're not taking any action," the court added.

'Troubling pattern in coaching center incidents'

Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, representing a petitioner trust, argued that this incident is part of a troubling pattern. He cited similar incidents such as the Mukherjee Nagar and Vivek Vihar fire incidents. Singh pointed out a previous High Court order that mandated closure of illegal coaching centers following these incidents.

MCD seals basements of 13 coaching centers amid protests

In response to the incident, the MCD sealed the basements of 13 coaching centers in Karol Bagh for violating building bylaws, sparking protests from students. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed the MCD Commissioner to take strict action against such coaching centers and conduct an immediate enquiry to identify if any officers of MCD are responsible for this tragedy.