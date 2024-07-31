In short Simplifying... In short In a remarkable event, a dog named Maharaj, who got lost during a religious trip with his owner Kumbhar in Karnataka, managed to travel 250km to return home.

Kumbhar, who had returned home without Maharaj, was overjoyed to find him at his doorstep the next day, looking healthy and well-fed.

What's the story A black indie dog named Maharaj managed to find its way back home after being lost in the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in South Maharashtra. The dog traveled nearly 250km on its own to return to Yamagarni village in Nipani taluk of Belagavi district, Karnataka. Maharaj got lost in the crowd while accompanying its owner, Kamalesh Kumbhar, on the annual Wari padayatra pilgrimage to Pandharpur in the last week of June.

Kumbhar, a devout Warkari, visits Pandharpur every year on Ashadha Ekadashi and Kartiki Ekadashi and Maharaj often joined him. This time too, the dog accompanied him. However, after visiting the Vithoba temple in Pandharpur, Kumbhar noticed that Maharaj was missing. When he went looking for his dog, he said that somebody told him that the canine had left with another group.

Kumbhar returned home on July 14 without Maharaj, only to find him standing in front of his house the very next day, appearing well-fed and perfectly fine. Overwhelmed with joy at Maharaj's return, Kumbhar and the villagers celebrated with a feast. "It is such a miracle that the dog could find its way, although it was 250km or so away from home. We think it was Lord Panduranga who guided him," Kumbhar said.