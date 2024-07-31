In short Simplifying... In short After heavy rains flooded Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute in Delhi, resulting in three deaths, immediate action was taken.

What's the story Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has submitted an inquiry report to Delhi Minister Atishi, shedding light on the tragic incident at Old Rajinder Nagar that claimed the lives of three students last week. The report revealed that Rau's Study Circle coaching center had obstructed the drainage system and neglected to implement additional safeguards against such incidents. It also criticized the institute for its lack of vigilance, which allowed water to flow freely into the basement during heavy rain.

Investigation details

Victims identified, drainage system criticized

The report further criticized the property owners for covering existing drainage systems with finishing items like granites, marbles, and kota stones, which left no scope for cleaning the drains. The road profile in front of Rau's Coaching Institute was also identified as a low point where water accumulates during peak rains. "The parking access...is directly exposed to the road and in case of heavy rain, water instead of going into the stormwater drain enters directly into...parking area," the report added.

Accountability measures

Immediate action taken, further investigation underway

The report also indicated that immediate action was taken against those responsible for maintaining the area's drainage system. The Assistant Engineer (M-1)/KBZ was suspended immediately and services of Junior Engineer (M-1)/KBZ were terminated. The victims of the tragic incident were identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala. They lost their lives after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded due to heavy rain.

Legal proceedings

Municipal Corporation initiates action, High Court to hear plea

Following the incident, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar initiated a three-pronged action plan. This includes demolishing encroachments on stormwater drains, sealing basements of illegally operating coaching institutes, and taking action against maintenance department engineers responsible for containing waterlogging. In addition, the Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking to constitute a high-level committee to probe the incident on Wednesday.