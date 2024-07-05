In brief Simplifying... In brief The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding a bail plea from Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

By Chanshimla Varah 02:11 pm Jul 05, 2024

What's the story The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning a bail plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. Initially, the high court agreed with the CBI's argument that Kejriwal should have first approached a city court. However, during discussions, the bench decided to consider the merits of Kejriwal's direct appeal to the high court.

High Court to consider merits of Kejriwal's direct appeal

"Notice accepted. Petitioner has approached directly before the HC, this contention shall be considered at the time of arguments," stated Justice Neena Bansal Krishna in her order. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that the AAP leader is neither a flight risk nor a terrorist. Singhvi highlighted that the CBI arrested Kejriwal after he received bail in the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s money laundering case. The court has scheduled further hearing on this matter for July 17.

Kejriwal alleges 'harassment by CBI'

In his appeal to the high court for bail, Kejriwal said the CBI was constantly harassing him under the guise of ongoing investigations. "The investigations have already been completed and the materials which form the basis of the arrest have already been gathered. A premier investigating agency like the CBI cannot play truant with the process of law," he said. He further claimed that his arrest was completely illegal, unconstitutional, and unsustainable, and that the remand orders were clearly routine.

Kejriwal's arrest timeline and allegations against CBI

Kejriwal was granted bail in the money laundering case on June 20 by a trial court. However, the order was later stayed by the Delhi High Court on June 25 after the ED filed a motion to stay it. The next day, he was arrested by the CBI and remanded to its custody till June 29. This judicial custody was later extended till July 12.