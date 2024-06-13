Next Article

Increase in vector-borne diseases in Delhi homes

Delhi sees 90% surge in vector-borne disease breeding in 2023

By Chanshimla Varah 04:28 pm Jun 13, 202404:28 pm

What's the story The Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD) has reported a nearly 90% increase in the breeding of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya in Delhi homes during the monsoon season of 2023 compared to the previous year. The report also outlined the corporation's action plan for preventing and controlling these diseases for the upcoming monsoon season. The data revealed that home inspections for such breedings have been consistently increasing since 2020.

Disease outbreak

Monsoon season sees surge in mosquito breeding cases

The monsoon season, expected to hit the national capital by June 27, has been associated with a rise in these diseases. In 2023, Delhi recorded 3,25,875 cases of mosquito breeding at home, a significant increase from 1,71,931 cases in 2022. The year 2022 also showed a significant decrease in the number of house breeding cases by more than 24,000 cases. In comparison to these figures, there were only 109,550 instances of mosquito breeding at homes reported in Delhi in 2020.

MCD actions

Legal notices and house inspections rise in 2023

The MCD report also highlighted a 41% increase in legal notices issued to homeowners where vector-borne disease breeding was discovered, rising from 1,22,282 notices in 2022 to 1,72,481 notices in 2023. In addition to this, the MCD conducted nearly 15% more house inspections for disease breeding in 2023 than it did the previous year, totaling 41,476,581 inspections. Legal action was taken against homeowners who violated MCD bye-laws with prosecution launched against a total of 74,342 people in that year.

Data delay

MCD withholds weekly data since August 2023

The MCD has not released its weekly data on the number of cases, dengue deaths, and status of vector-borne diseases since August 7, 2023. The exercise was halted due to the G-20 summit in Delhi. Despite requests for the data, MCD officials have not provided it, stating it was not ready. However, sources within the municipal corporation have indicated that records are regularly maintained and suggest that the numbers are high.