Bomb threat in IndiGo flight, passengers evacuated through emergency door

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:15 am May 28, 202410:15 am

What's the story An IndiGo flight, bound for Varanasi was halted on the runway on Tuesday morning at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a bomb threat. The incident occurred minutes before the scheduled departure time of 5:00am. "At 05:40 am, a phone call was received from the IGI airport regarding a bomb threat. A message 'BOMB BLAST @30 MINUTES' was written on a piece of paper inside the lavatory of the flight and was found by the pilot," an official said.

Passengers safely evacuated, no suspicious items found

The aircraft, carrying 176 passengers, was swiftly moved to an isolation bay for further investigation. A quick response team was deployed for inspection but found no suspicious items on board. According to officials, all passengers were safely deboarded through the emergency door without any incidents. Further investigation is underway.

Watch: Passengers evacuated via the emergency exit

IndiGo statement after the incident

Later, IndiGo released an official statement confirming the bomb threat incident. The airline stated, "IndiGo flight 6E2211 operating from Delhi to Varanasi had received a specific bomb threat at Delhi airport. All necessary protocols were followed, and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies." The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection and will be repositioned in the terminal area after all security checks are completed.

Bomb threat turns out to be a hoax

According to reports, a senior Central Industrial Security Force personnel has said that after thorough inspection, the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax. This incident follows recent similar threats sent via email to various establishments across India, including government offices, schools, colleges, hospitals, airports, and hotels. Earlier this month, a tissue paper with the word "bomb" written on it was found on an Air India flight lavatory in Delhi, but it had turned out to be a hoax.