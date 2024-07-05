In brief Simplifying... In brief A fire erupted at Noida's Logix Mall, prompting a swift evacuation of around 50 people by mall security and management before firefighters arrived.

The blaze was successfully extinguished by ten fire tenders, with a suspected short circuit being the cause.

Efforts are ongoing to clear the residual smoke from the building.

Fire breaks out at Noida's Logix Mall; no casualties

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:08 pm Jul 05, 202402:08 pm

What's the story A fire erupted at the Logix Mall in Wave City Centre, Sector 32, Noida on Friday morning. The blaze originated from the Adidas showroom on the first floor of the mall. According to Noida's Chief Fire Officer, Pradeep Chaubey, the mall's fire alarm system alerted local fire departments around 11:00 am. At that time, only security personnel and mall staff were present in the building, reports said.

Response efforts

Firefighters respond to blaze at Logix Mall

Chaubey said, "Firefighters used saw cutters to cut open the shutter and entered the showroom to douse the flames." Four initial fire tenders were dispatched, with a total of ten eventually rushed to the scene. To allow smoke to escape, firefighters broke glass panes of the building. Before the arrival of firefighters, mall security personnel and management staff had already evacuated approximately 50 people from inside the building.

Cause of fire

Short circuit likely cause of fire

By 12:30 pm, the fire was successfully brought under control. However, efforts continue to clear residual smoke from the building. "The smoke from the fire has filled the building, and efforts are still on to remove the smoke," said Chaubey. He also stated that a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. Further details regarding this incident are awaited.