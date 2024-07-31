In short Simplifying... In short Preeti Sudan, a seasoned IAS officer with 37 years of experience, has been appointed as the chairperson of UPSC.

1983 batch IAS officer Preeti Sudan appointed as UPSC chairperson

By Chanshimla Varah 12:52 pm Jul 31, 202412:52 pm

What's the story Preeti Sudan, the former Union Health Secretary, has been appointed as the new director of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The announcement was made on Wednesday. She will assume her role from Thursday. Sudan will be taking over from Manoj Soni, who stepped down from his role nearly five years ahead of his term's scheduled end, citing "personal reasons."

Professional background

Sudan's extensive experience in government administration

Sudan, a 1983 batch IAS officer from the Andhra Pradesh cadre, brings nearly 37 years of experience in various spheres of government administration. Sudan served as the Union Health Secretary for three years until July 2020, and also held the position of secretary of the department of food and Public distribution. She holds degrees in Economics and Social Policy and Planning from the London School of Economics. Additionally, she has received training in public finance management in Washington.

Career highlights

Sudan's previous roles in government and international bodies

Her portfolio includes roles in various ministries such as women and child development, defence ministry, finance and planning, disaster management, tourism, and agriculture. Sudan has also made significant contributions to national-level programs. She initiated programs like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Ayushman Bharat, implemented a ban on E-cigarettes, and legislated on the national medical commission. In addition to her roles within government administration, Sudan was a consultant with the World Bank and held several prominent positions in international health organizations.

Achievements

Soni resigned last month

Her predecessor, Soni, resigned amid controversies surrounding the selection of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Khedkar is accused of falsifying identity documents and presenting a fake disability certificate to gain entry into the service. However, reports said that Soni's resignation is not related to the Khedkar controversy. He reportedly plans to dedicate more time to Anoopam Mission, a branch of the Swaminarayan Sect in Gujarat, where he became a monk or nishkam karmayogi (selfless worker) after receiving initiation in 2020.