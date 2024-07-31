In short Simplifying... In short In response to a tragic incident where three students died in a flooded coaching center, the Delhi government plans to introduce a law to regulate such institutes.

The law will address infrastructure, teacher qualifications, and fee regulation.

Delhi government to introduce new law to regulate coaching centers

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:28 pm Jul 31, 202412:28 pm

What's the story In response to the deaths of three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants due to flooding at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has announced plans for a new law. Delhi Minister Atishi said, "The Delhi government will form a committee consisting of officials and students to draft regulations for coaching centers." The proposed committee will include representatives from various coaching hubs with the objective of developing comprehensive regulations.

What will the proposed law focus on

The proposed law, as explained by Minister Atishi, will focus on key aspects such as infrastructure requirements, teacher qualifications, and fee regulation for coaching institutes. This decision follows widespread protests in Delhi after the three students lost their lives after being trapped in a flooded basement at the coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar. To recall, after the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed 13 coaching centers in the area.

Disciplinary actions against MCD officials

Separately, two officers from the MCD have faced disciplinary actions. A junior engineer responsible for drain maintenance and preventing encroachment has been dismissed, while an assistant engineer in charge of ensuring proper drainage and adherence to building regulations has been suspended. "I want to assure the public that we will take action against any officer found guilty, regardless of their rank," Atishi said in a press briefing.

Additional arrests

Delhi Police have detained five more individuals related to the incident, including the basement owner and a driver allegedly responsible for damaging the building's gate, which allowed floodwaters to enter. This brings the total number of arrests related to this incident up to seven. In addition, the MCD has sealed seven more basement coaching centers in Old Rajinder Nagar and one each in Rajdhani Enclave and Preet Vihar for alleged violations of MCD building by-laws.

Student protests

Over 400 students have initiated an indefinite hunger strike demanding action in this case. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena expressed deep anguish over these incidents, calling them "most unfortunate and unacceptable." He attributed the tragedy to "criminal neglect and failure of basic maintenance and administration by concerned agencies and departments," while also questioning the role of coaching institutions and landlords in ensuring student safety.