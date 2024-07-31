In short Simplifying... In short Following the Delhi tragedy, Drishti IAS founder, Divyakirti, has pledged to assist the government in establishing safety guidelines for coaching centres.

Divyakirti also reassured that Drishti IAS adheres to safety norms, employing a Fire and Safety Officer and assigning an officer to monitor the safety of their 16 buildings daily.

Safety concerns lead to closure of basements

Drishti IAS founder's big promise to students post Delhi tragedy

What's the story Vikas Divyakirti, the founder and owner of the coaching institute Drishti IAS, has pledged to cease all operations from basements following the tragedy in the Old Rajinder Nagar area. On Saturday, three UPSC aspirants died after being trapped in a flooded basement in Rau's IAS Study Circle in the locality. Since the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sealed several basements of UPSC coaching institutes, including Drishti IAS, for alleged safety norm violations.

Compliance acknowledged

Divyakirti supports basement sealing

Divyakirti noted that while places like the Delhi Metro and shopping complexes use basements, these buildings are well-constructed. He agreed with the backlash against basement operations and supported their closure. He also said that the students' anger over the incident is "completely justified." "It would be good if this anger is channelized in the right direction and the government lays down guidelines for coaching centres. We are ready to assist the government," he said.

Student concerns

'No provision for coaching institutes...': Divyakirti expresses concern

At the same time, he noted that the issue of coaching institutes is more complex than it appears due to ambiguities and contradictions in laws. "There is no provision for coaching institutes in any document except 'Delhi Master Plan-2021.' Clear provisions have not been given. It is hoped that when the committee appointed by the Union Home Ministry submits its report in a month, most of the above mentioned points will be resolved in it," he said.

Safety measures

Drishti IAS ensures safety measures

Meanwhile, in response to allegations of violating safety norms, Divyakirti pointed out that Drishti IAS employs a Fire and Safety Officer. "At present, our management has a special post of 'Fire and Safety Officer' on which the officer working is a graduate from National Fire Service College...and has been working in big hospitals and malls for 14 years." "In addition, an officer is assigned to each building to keep a check on safety of 16 buildings daily," he added.

Proposal

Divyakirti proposes designated areas for coaching institutes

According to him, the permanent solution to this dilemma is for the government to designate three or four regions in Delhi as coaching institutes. If the government builds classrooms, libraries, and hostels, there will be no issue with high rents or the security of the provisions governing them, he added. He also met with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, along with students and owners of other institutes, to discuss the matter.