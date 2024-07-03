In brief Simplifying... In brief Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the CBI and remanded to custody till July 12, has moved court for bail, alleging harassment.

His arrest is linked to a money laundering case involving the alleged illegal funding of his party's election campaign during the 2022 Goa elections.

The Enforcement Directorate claims that co-accused Vinod Chauhan transferred over ₹1 crore through illegal means to fund the campaign, with the money being proceeds from a Delhi liquor scam. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Arvind Kejriwal seeks bail in corruption case

Arvind Kejriwal moves court for bail, alleges 'harassment by CBI'

By Chanshimla Varah 06:35 pm Jul 03, 202406:35 pm

What's the story Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently under 14-day judicial custody in a corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam, has petitioned the Delhi High Court for bail. In his appeal, Kejriwal said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was constantly harassing and haranguing him under the guise of ongoing investigations, which he described as a matter of considerable concern and distress. The court is set to hear Kejriwal's bail petition on Friday, July 5.

Petition

Investigations have already been completed: Kejriwal

"The investigations have already been completed and the materials which form the basis of the arrest have already been gathered. A premier investigating agency like the CBI cannot play truant with the process of law," the petition by Kejriwal read. "It has to act with dispassion and objectivity while dispelling any notion of bias or lop-sided approach." He further claimed that his arrest was completely illegal, unconstitutional, and unsustainable, and that the remand orders were clearly routine.

Arrest challenge

High Court issues notice on Kejriwal's arrest challenge

Kejriwal was granted bail by a trial court on June 20. However, the order was later stayed by the Delhi High Court on June 25 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a motion to stay it. The next day, he was arrested by the CBI and remanded to its custody till June 29. This judicial custody was later extended till July 12.

Bail stayed

Delhi court extends Kejriwal's custody in money laundering case

On Wednesday, the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, which previously granted Kejriwal bail, extended his judicial custody and co-accused Vinod Chauhan until July 12 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating both individuals for their alleged involvement in money laundering activities. Chauhan was arrested by the ED in May for allegedly transferring cash bribes from "South Group" to the election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party during Goa Assembly Elections.

Funding

Alleged funding of election campaign through illegal means

The ED alleges that Chauhan transferred ₹1.06 crore through hawala routes to fund the AAP's election campaign during the 2022 Goa elections. The agency argued in court that Chauhan knew this money was the proceeds of crime from the Delhi liquor scam. In total, there are 38 accused in the ED case, including Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia and various liquor businessmen.