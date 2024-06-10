Next Article

AAP granted extension to vacate office

Supreme Court extends deadline for AAP to vacate Delhi office

By Chanshimla Varah 12:25 pm Jun 10, 202412:25 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has granted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a final extension until August 10, 2024, to vacate its national head office located at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi. On March 4, the top court ordered the party to vacate its office by June 15, noting that the property had been granted to the Delhi High Court for the purpose of expanding judicial infrastructure.

Occupation impact

AAP's occupation hinders Delhi High Court expansion

"The premises...is already allotted to the Delhi High Court in the 2020 and because of the continuance of the applicant's possession, the expansion of the Delhi High Court is not only stultified but also the cost estimation is rising every year," the bench observed. The issue was first highlighted in February during a case regarding judicial infrastructure. Advocate K Parameshwar, representing the Delhi High Court, informed the SC that a "political party" was occupying the plot, which was causing difficulties.

Land dispute

AAP's legal right to occupy land questioned

The AAP then submitted an affidavit alleging that the land was assigned to it in 2015 and designated for the judiciary only in 2020. The court observed on March 4 that AAP had no legal right to occupy the land after 2017, when they were informed by the Public Works Department of Delhi Government that their land allocation had been revoked by the Lieutenant Governor. However, the court extended the deadline to June 15 considering the Lok Sabha elections.

Rising costs

Building cost increases due to AAP's continued occupation

On Monday (June 10), advocate K Parameshwar informed the vacation bench that the building cost is increasing 30-40% every year since the Delhi High Court cannot take back possession of the land. He emphasized that this extension should be the last opportunity. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing AAP, argued that despite being a national party, they have been allocated less favorable premises compared to other national parties.

Compliance required

AAP's obligation to comply with land allocation

The court acknowledged Singhvi's argument but reiterated the AAP's obligation to comply with land allocation for judicial purposes. The party is required to provide an undertaking to the Supreme Court's Registry that they will hand over vacant and peaceful possession of the property (plot no.306, Rouse Avenue, Delhi) on or before August 10, 2024. This extension has been granted as a "last opportunity" following an application filed by the AAP.