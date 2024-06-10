Next Article

The incident occurred on Sunday evening

J&K: NIA to probe terrorist attack on pilgrim bus

By Chanshimla Varah 11:05 am Jun 10, 202411:05 am

What's the story The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district by terrorists, which killed nine people and injured 33 others. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the bus was returning from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. According to survivors, terrorists hiding in a nearby forest opened fire on the bus, causing it to roll down a gorge.

Police

Due to the firing, bus driver lost balance: Police

"Initial reports suggest that terrorists fired upon the passenger bus going from Shiv Khori to Katra. Due to the firing, the bus driver lost balance, and it fell into a gorge," Reasi's Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, said. "The identities of the passengers have not been confirmed yet; they are not locals. Shiv Khori shrine was secured, and area dominance was done," she added.

Investigation underway

Massive search for terrorists launched

A massive search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists, and drones are being utilized to scour dense vegetation around the attack site, India Today reported. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is also part of the operation. While an investigation is underway, sources told India Today that two to three terrorists were involved in this attack and are believed to have fled Reasi.

Twitter Post

Visuals of the attack site in Reasi

Rescue operations

Evacuation and medical assistance for attack survivors

The passengers were evacuated by police with help from local villagers by 8:10pm on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assessed the situation and directed that the injured people receive the best possible medical care, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated in a tweet. In addition, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Union Minister Amit Shah, President Droupadi Murmu, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal president Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others, denounced the terrorist act.

Last attack

No immediate claims of responsibility for the attack

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack. The last major attack on Hindu pilgrims in the region occurred in 2017, when a bus was targeted and eight people were killed. Sunday's incident came a day after police head RR Swain announced that the number of local militants in the territory was decreasing, but 70-80 foreign terrorists remained active.