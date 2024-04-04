Next Article

Sanjay Nirupam resigned from Congress on Wednesday

Sanjay Nirupam says he quit before Congress sacked him

By Riya Baibhawi 02:10 pm Apr 04, 202402:10 pm

What's the story Sanjay Nirupam, who was expelled by the Congress, has claimed that the party issued the letter of expulsion immediately after he sent his resignation on Wednesday night. The Maharashtra division of the Congress expelled Nirupam following his recent controversial remarks about ally Shiv Sena (UBT). Nirupam also shared his resignation letter addressed to party President Mallikarjun Kharge, wherein he wrote, "I have finally decided to fulfill your much-awaited desire" by resigning from the Congress.

Controversy

Nirupam's expulsion follows criticism of Congress ally

Nirupam's expulsion was a result of his critical comments about Congress' Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance ally particularly regarding seat distribution in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections. On Tuesday, the state Congress drafted an expulsion letter, which was subsequently approved by the party's top brass in Delhi. "Taking note of complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, Congress president (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the expulsion of Nirupam from the party for six years with immediate effect." the party said.

Dispute

Nirupam criticizes state Congress leadership and Shiv Sena

Previously unsuccessful in securing the Mumbai North-West seat against Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar, Nirupam had hoped to run again in this constituency. However, when Shiv Sena nominated Amol Kirtikar, Gajanan Kirtikar's son, as its candidate, Nirupam publicly criticized the state Congress leadership for being influenced by Shiv Sena. He further claimed that Sena could not secure even a seat without Congress's backing.

Allegations

Nirupam implicates Amol Kirtikar in Khichdi scam

In addition to his criticism of the party leadership, Nirupam also implicated Amol in irregularities related to a free food scheme during Covid, known as the "Khichdi Scam." Following these incidents, he was removed from the party's list of key campaigners for the forthcoming elections. Despite his expulsion, Nirupam has indicated that he is considering "all options."

Future

Nirupam's future plans and invitations from other parties

As the matter exacerbates, Nirupam has hinted at his future plans, stating that he is awaiting the high command's decision on the issues he raised and added that "all options are open for me." Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP president, has extended an invitation to Nirupam to join BJP if his ideologies align with the party. Similarly, Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat expressed that Nirupam would be welcomed if he chooses to depart from Congress.