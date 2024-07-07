In brief Simplifying... In brief Hathras godman Bhole Baba's luxurious hideout, complete with a kitchen for satsangs, a room for rest, and a secret chamber housing gold thrones, is under scrutiny.

Despite claiming to not accept donations, documents reveal assets worth over ₹100 crore linked to him, including lavish ashrams in Mainpuri and Kanpur.

Despite claiming to not accept donations, documents reveal assets worth over ₹100 crore linked to him, including lavish ashrams in Mainpuri and Kanpur.

Currently under surveillance, Baba's lawyer assures cooperation with the investigation into his assets and a recent stampede tragedy at his event.

Baba had previously lived in a hideaway in Lakhimpur Kheri

Inside the luxurious hideout of Hathras godman Bhole Baba

By Chanshimla Varah 11:51 am Jul 07, 202411:51 am

What's the story Since the stampede tragedy in Hathras on July 2, which killed over 121 people, Narayan Sakar Hari, aka Bhole Baba, has gone AWOL, only appearing once on video to give a statement expressing grief over the incident. While there are speculations that he could be hiding out in one of his 24 lavish ashrams, these are yet to be confirmed. A report by India Today has now tried to offer a glimpse at what Baba's alleged hideout looks like.

Baba hideout in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2019

According to the report, Baba had previously lived in a hideaway in Lakhimpur Kheri for some time. Property owner Govind Purwar said he stayed in the building about three to four times and last camped for 15 days in 2019. The hideout, surrounded by farmland and lush gardens, features a colossal blue gate at the entrance. Inside, a spacious parking lot houses Baba's two luxurious cars.

The extravagant features of Baba's hideout

The building also contains a kitchen where devotees prepare food during his satsangs (religious congregations), a hand pump claimed to dispense 'Amrit' water, and a cave-like room adjacent to the kitchen where Baba rests during his visits. Locals say that people recite an Aarti Chalisa dedicated to the godman to receive his blessings. Another hidden room in the building houses ornate gold thrones and statues of women posed in a welcoming stance.

The hidden treasures and rituals of Bhole Baba's hideout

The property's expansive lawn features decorative swings where he would repose and bask in the open field during his visits. Documents seized by aothorities reveal assets worth over ₹100 crore linked to him, even though he claims he never accepts donations. In Mainpuri, he has a luxurious ashram spanning over 21 bighas of land, with six rooms reserved for him, allegedly built with funds donated by 200 people. He has another ashram in Kanpur spanning over 14 bighas of land.

Investigation into Singh's assets and the stampede tragedy

While the godman is currently under surveillance by authorities, he has yet to be arrested. On Friday, his lawyer, AP Singh, assured that his client will cooperate with the investigation and Narayan Sakar Hari's trust will take care of the education, health, and wedding expenses of the victims' families. The stampede occurred when attendees began collecting dust from his feet and where his car had passed, leading to a chaotic scene with men, women, and children falling over each other.