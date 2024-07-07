In brief Simplifying... In brief In a recent surge of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, five terrorists and two soldiers were killed in separate incidents.

The clashes occurred in the Kulgam district and Frisal Chinnigam village, where security forces engaged with Lashkar terrorists.

The clashes occurred in the Kulgam district and Frisal Chinnigam village, where security forces engaged with Lashkar terrorists.

This follows a trend of increased terrorist activity in the region, including encounters in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector and south Kashmir's Pulwama.

Five terrorists neutralized in Kulgam district

J&K: 5 terrorists, 2 soldiers killed in Kulgam district

By Chanshimla Varah 10:59 am Jul 07, 202410:59 am

What's the story Five terrorists were neutralized, and two Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, defense officials said on Sunday. The officials stated that these encounters began on Saturday and were still ongoing. The initial confrontation took place in Modergam village, where Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, a para commando, was killed. The gunfight began after a search operation was launched based on intelligence inputs.

Ongoing operations

Operations continue after initial encounter

The second gunfight broke out in the village of Frisal Chinnigam when security forces received information about potential Lashkar terrorists hiding in the region. When security troops arrived in the area, terrorists hiding in a house opened fire on them, resulting in a shootout. Havaldar Raj Kumar of the 1st Rashtriya Rifles was killed during the operation.

Rising unrest

Recent spike in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has recently seen a surge in terrorist attacks. In June, three terrorists were neutralized during an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda, ADGP Anand Jain said. Two top commanders from the Resistance Front were also killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir's Pulwama the same month.