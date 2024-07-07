In brief Simplifying... In brief Noida-based NexGen Energia is investing ₹15,000cr to establish green diesel and CBG pumps across India, aiming to create jobs for over 10 lakh people and boost the economy.

The firm is also focusing on sustainable transportation, with plans to reduce fuel imports by 30% and introduce electric trucks and buses.

Through its e-mobility arm, NGE, NexGen Energia aims to achieve sales of over ₹500 crore this fiscal year and generate 50,000 employment opportunities in the EV sector. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Each pump to cost around ₹3 crore

Noida-based firm to invest ₹15,000cr in green diesel, CBG pumps

By Akash Pandey 03:16 pm Jul 07, 202403:16 pm

What's the story NexGen Energia, a Noida-based green energy solutions company, has unveiled plans to invest ₹15,000 crore over the next decade. The investment will be used to set up 5,000 green diesel and compressed biogas (CBG) pumps across India. This announcement follows the inauguration of its first CBG pump in Mau district, Uttar Pradesh, marking the company's entry into the clean energy sector.

Expansion plans

Commitment to clean energy and economic growth

Chairperson Piyush Dwivedi has confirmed the firm's commitment to clean energy extends beyond its initial CBG pump. The firm plans to open green diesel and CBG pumps across India in several phases over the next decade. This initiative is expected to provide employment for over 10 lakh people. Dwivedi stated that this significant expansion will attract substantial investment into the Indian economy, spurring economic growth.

Sustainable mobility

Vision for sustainable transportation in India

Beyond providing clean fuel, NexGen Energia is actively working toward building a robust infrastructure for sustainable transportation in India. Dwivedi stated that the firm's goal is to make India self-reliant in the green energy sector, thereby reducing fuel imports by about 30%. Earlier this year, Nexgen Energia's e-mobility arm NGE launched a range of two-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs), with prices starting at ₹36,999. Future plans include the introduction of electric trucks and buses.

Information

NexGen Energia's sales and employment goals

NexGen Energia aims to achieve sales of over ₹500 crore this financial year (FY) through its e-mobility arm NGE. The company plans to establish over 500 dealers and distributors, which is expected to generate roughly 50,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the EV sector.