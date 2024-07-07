In brief Simplifying... In brief In response to recent exam paper leaks, the UPPSC has implemented a new security system.

Exam papers will now be transported in iron boxes with multi-layered digital locks and screws, monitored by CCTV.

These boxes can only be opened at the exam centers 30 minutes before the exam starts, ensuring a secure and tamper-proof process.

UPPSC increases exam paper security

UPPSC introduces digital locks for exam papers amid leak incidents

By Chanshimla Varah 03:27 pm Jul 07, 202403:27 pm

What's the story The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to install boxes with multi-layered digital locks to increase the security of its examination papers. This method, previously used for two recruitment exams last year in Uttar Pradesh, will be implemented across all recruitment examinations henceforth. In addition to the digital locks, each recruitment board or selection commission will establish a control room for constant monitoring of all examinations during the recruitment process.

Increased monitoring

Control rooms and CCTV surveillance to monitor exams

The entire procedure, from retrieving the papers from the treasury to opening them at the exam center, will be under CCTV surveillance. Recordings from these cameras will be saved and accessible for a year. The Times of India sources revealed that the question papers will be transported from the printing press in iron boxes secured with multi-layered digital locks and screws. These boxes will then be stored in the treasury of their respective districts before being delivered to exam centers.

Safety measures

Digital lock codes and tamper-proof boxes ensure security

The examination papers can only be removed from these boxes at the exam centers, following a prescribed procedure, and opened 30 minutes before the exam begins. The commission maintains a digital lock code for these boxes, which is kept with an officer of the commission and can only be revealed 30 minutes before the exam starts. The boxes are designed with locks on both sides, ensuring that they cannot be easily opened even if the screws are tampered with.