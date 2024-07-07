In brief Simplifying... In brief The court has denied a request to bury slain BSP leader Armstrong in the party's office, citing potential stampede risks due to the congested location.

The judge suggested an alternative burial site and advised the widow to consider a larger, non-residential plot for a memorial.

Meanwhile, police suspect Armstrong's murder was a revenge act, arresting eight people and seizing evidence linked to the crime.

Madras High Court denies burial permission

Cannot bury slain BSP leader Armstrong in party office: Court

By Chanshimla Varah 03:15 pm Jul 07, 202403:15 pm

What's the story The Madras High Court has refused to grant permission for the burial of murdered Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong at the party's Perambur office. The court cited the residential and congested nature of the area as grounds for its decision. Armstrong, 52, was killed by a six-member gang near his home in Perambur on Friday while he was conversing with friends and supporters.

Legal standpoint

Residential area cannot be classified as memorial: Court

Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan, presiding over an urgent writ petition filed by Armstrong's wife, Porkodi, stated that a residential area cannot be turned into a memorial without state permission. Porkodi had requested consent to bury her husband in the party office and erect a tomb there. The judge highlighted the potential risks of stampedes due to the congested location, stating that "any untoward incidents like stampedes could happen in the future."

Case comparison

Comparison with DMDK's case clarified by court

Senior counsel R Sankarasubbu, representing Porkodi, argued that the state was being discriminatory as it had allowed the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) to bury its leader Vijayakanth's remains in their party office. Justice Subbaroyan clarified that the DMDK party office was not located in a residential area and had ample space for those wishing to pay homage. She noted that the BSP party office in Perambur is only 2,700 square feet with an existing superstructure.

Alternative proposal

Alternative burial site suggested by court

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran supported the court's decision, citing congestion and narrow approach roads as reasons for not allowing Armstrong's remains to be buried in the party office. The court suggested a 2,000-square-foot plot in Moolakothalam as an alternative burial site. Justice Subbaroyan advised Porkodi to consider this location for burial and later purchase a larger plot in a non-residential area for constructing a memorial.

Motive

Chennai police suspect 'revenge' in Armstrong's murder

Chennai police suspect the BSP leader was killed by Arcot Suresh's associates to avenge the latter's killing. "In August 2023, Arcot Suresh was murdered..his family and associates believe it was done under the direction or in conspiracy with Armstrong, who was murdered on Friday," Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner of Police, said. The police have also arrested eight people and seized seven blood-stained weapons, one Zomato t-shirt, a Zomato bag, and three bikes that were prima facie used in the offense.