IAS officer couple Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande wedding: First pictures out

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 23, 2022

IAS officers Tina Dabi and Dr. Pradeep Gawande are now married!

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC Civil Service Exams in 2015, tied the knot with fellow IAS officer Dr. Pradeep Gawande earlier this week. And, now the first pictures from the intimate ceremony are out. The pair went for pristine white attire for their D-day. Notably, Dabi announced her engagement with Dr. Gawande last month. Congratulations to the couple!

Details They got married in front of Ambedkar's portrait

According to reports, the duo got married at Holiday Inn Jaipur, Rajasthan on Wednesday (April 20). They exchanged garlands in front of a portrait of social reformer Dr. BR Ambedkar and in attendance of a Buddhist monk. Wedding rituals as per Marathi customs were also apparently performed. Then, on Friday (April 22), the couple threw a reception party and went for matching maroon outfits.

Reception pictures Following intimate nuptial ceremony, grand reception was held

Photo credit: Twitter/@nitinsdmeshram Photo credit: Twitter/@AdvRajsaheb Photo credit: Twitter/@AdvRajsaheb Photo credit: Facebook via Raj Patil

While Dabi went for a maroon lehenga with minimal gold jewelry, Dr. Gawande sported a velvety maroon bandhgala suit and paired it with an intricately designed shawl. They were seen smiling widely and holding hands while entering the reception venue. Reportedly, only 15-20 close friends and family attended the nuptials, while fellow officers, advocates, and various political dignitaries were invited to the reception.

Love story Couple met in May 2021 and gradually fell in love

Interestingly, a whirlwind romance is at the heart of this marriage. Reportedly, Dabi (28) met her future husband in May 2021 and they developed a friendship while working together. Gradually, their friendship turned into love. Currently, Dabi is posted as the Joint Secretary of Finance (Tax), Government of Rajasthan, while Dr. Gawande (41) is serving as the Director, Archeology & Museums, Government of Rajasthan.

Dabi rose to fame after topping the difficult UPSC Civil Services Examination, commonly referred to as the IAS (Indian Administrative Services) exam, in her very first attempt in 2015. She was the first Dalit candidate to top the exam. Thereafter, her first marriage to fellow IAS officer Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan in 2018 also made headlines. They got divorced last year.