Summarize Simplifying... In short Dulquer Salmaan's film 'Lucky Baskhar' is holding strong in theaters, with a 20.05% Telugu occupancy and a 29.88% Tamil occupancy after its seventh day.

The film, produced by Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments, has seen varying regional success, with the highest occupancy rates in Warangal for Telugu screenings, Coimbatore for Tamil, and Bengaluru for Malayalam. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Baskhar' remains steady at box office

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lucky Baskhar' remains steady; earns ₹38.95cr after Day-7

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:09 pm Nov 07, 202412:09 pm

What's the story Tollywood film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, has reportedly raked in an impressive ₹38.95 crore in its first week at the box office. The film's seventh-day collection contributed around ₹2.75 crore to its total earnings across all languages, according to early estimates. It follows a strong six-day run where it earned an estimated net of ₹36.2 crore in India alone.

Occupancy rates

'Lucky Baskhar' witnessed steady theater occupancy

On its seventh day, Lucky Baskhar continued to hold steady at the theaters. The film registered an overall 20.05% Telugu occupancy on Wednesday, with the highest turnout during night shows at 24.92%. In Tamil, it recorded an even better overall occupancy of 29.88%, peaking at 41.81% for night shows. Meanwhile, Malayalam screenings witnessed a 23.74% overall occupancy with the highest turnout during night shows at 40.82%.

Regional performance

'Lucky Baskhar' recorded varying regional occupancy rates

The film's regional performance also differed, with different cities recording different occupancy rates. In Telugu screenings, Hyderabad saw a 19.5% overall occupancy rate while Warangal recorded the highest at 35%. For Tamil screenings, Chennai led with a 34% overall occupancy rate and Coimbatore followed closely at 40.25%. In Malayalam screenings, Kochi and Bengaluru recorded the highest overall occupancies of 32.25% and 36.5%, respectively.

Production details

'Lucky Baskhar' is a product of Fortune Four Cinemas

Lucky Baskhar is a production of Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments. The film features Salmaan, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Ramki in pivotal roles. It has been released in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.