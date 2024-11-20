Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report", a film depicting the 2002 Godhra train incident, has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, boosting its box office performance to ₹8.75cr by Day 5.

Despite competition from big-budget films like Siva's "Kanguva" and Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II", it outperformed Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" over the opening weekend.

The film, praised by PM Modi and Amit Shah, aims to bring the truth of the incident to the public.

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' stays strong; earns ₹8.75cr by Day 5

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:19 am Nov 20, 202410:19 am

What's the story Vikrant Massey's latest film, The Sabarmati Report, continues to perform steadily at the box office, inching closer to the ₹10cr mark with an estimated collection of ₹8.75cr nett till Tuesday. The film's earnings witnessed a slight uptick on Tuesday with a collection of ₹1.25cr, up from Monday's ₹1.15cr. It follows a robust debut weekend where it raked in around ₹6.35cr in India nett, reported Sacnilk.

Tax exemption

'The Sabarmati Report' enjoys tax-free status in Madhya Pradesh

The Sabarmati Report has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, giving it a box office edge. The state's Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav announced the same saying, "The events of the past have been presented factually in the film." "The film is being made tax-free so that more and more people can watch it." This is likely to enhance its viewership and thus, earnings.

High-profile endorsements

PM Modi and Amit Shah praised 'The Sabarmati Report'

The film has also received high-profile endorsements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Modi called it a significant film on the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident, adding on X/Twitter, "It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it." Shah also praised the film's courage in exposing the truth behind the fateful episode.

Box office battle

'The Sabarmati Report' faced stiff competition at box office

Despite being the only Bollywood release last week, The Sabarmati Report competed against Siva's Tamil action fantasy Kanguva and Ridley Scott's Hollywood film Gladiator II. These big-budget films affected the collection of Massey's political drama. However, it still performed better than Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 2023 film 12th Fail over the opening weekend but didn't witness as much growth over the following days.