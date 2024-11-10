'True Sikh...not Khalistani': Hindu Sikh forum protests Canada temple attacks
The Hindu Sikh Global Forum held a protest outside the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi on Sunday. The protest was against recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, especially the November 3 incident at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, where protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people and disrupted a consular event. The forum's president, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, spoke to the crowd and condemned the acts as "wrong and unfortunate."
Marwah condemns temple attacks, emphasizes unity
Marwah emphasized how militancy has affected a generation and condemned the drugs' introduction to destroy the youth. He also spoke about religious conversions and recent attacks on temples. "A true Sikh can never be a Khalistani," he said, calling for Indians to stand united. "If they want a separate nation, they should keep it limited to themselves. We want our Tricolor and our country to be respected....India's Sikhs stand with India and do not support Khalistan," he added.
Security heightened outside High Commission of Canada
Canadian authorities respond to temple attacks
After the attack on November 3, another protest broke out outside the Malton gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship on Airport Road in Mississauga. A Canadian police officer, Harinder Sohi, was suspended for attending a pro-Khalistan protest where anti-India slogans were raised. Canadian authorities have arrested four people in connection with these violent incidents, including Inderjeet Gosal of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
Indian officials condemn attacks, urge Canadian action
India's external affairs ministry has condemned the attacks on Hindu temples in Canada and urged Canadian authorities to protect Indian nationals and places of worship. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described these incidents as "deeply concerning." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his expectation for justice from Canadian law enforcement in light of these events.