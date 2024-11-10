Summarize Simplifying... In short Protests have erupted in Canada following attacks on Hindu temples, with the Hindu Sikh forum emphasizing unity and condemning separatist Khalistani ideologies.

In response to the violence, Canadian authorities have arrested four individuals, including a police officer who attended a pro-Khalistan protest.

Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed concern and urged Canadian law enforcement to ensure justice and protection for Indian nationals and places of worship. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The protest was against recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada

'True Sikh...not Khalistani': Hindu Sikh forum protests Canada temple attacks

By Chanshimla Varah 03:54 pm Nov 10, 202403:54 pm

What's the story The Hindu Sikh Global Forum held a protest outside the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi on Sunday. The protest was against recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, especially the November 3 incident at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, where protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people and disrupted a consular event. The forum's president, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, spoke to the crowd and condemned the acts as "wrong and unfortunate."

Presidential address

Marwah condemns temple attacks, emphasizes unity

Marwah emphasized how militancy has affected a generation and condemned the drugs' introduction to destroy the youth. He also spoke about religious conversions and recent attacks on temples. "A true Sikh can never be a Khalistani," he said, calling for Indians to stand united. "If they want a separate nation, they should keep it limited to themselves. We want our Tricolor and our country to be respected....India's Sikhs stand with India and do not support Khalistan," he added.

Twitter Post

Security heightened outside High Commission of Canada

Legal action

Canadian authorities respond to temple attacks

After the attack on November 3, another protest broke out outside the Malton gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship on Airport Road in Mississauga. A Canadian police officer, Harinder Sohi, was suspended for attending a pro-Khalistan protest where anti-India slogans were raised. Canadian authorities have arrested four people in connection with these violent incidents, including Inderjeet Gosal of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Diplomatic response

Indian officials condemn attacks, urge Canadian action

India's external affairs ministry has condemned the attacks on Hindu temples in Canada and urged Canadian authorities to protect Indian nationals and places of worship. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described these incidents as "deeply concerning." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his expectation for justice from Canadian law enforcement in light of these events.