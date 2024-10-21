Summarize Simplifying... In short Tensions between India and Canada have escalated following allegations of Indian involvement in the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

'Khalistani terrorists are...deep assets': Envoy Verma on Canada

What's the story Sanjay Kumar Verma, the Indian envoy recently recalled from Canada, has accused the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) of harboring Khalistani extremists as "deep assets." Speaking to CTV News, Verma alleged that these extremists are encouraged by the Canadian government. "This is my allegation, I also know that some of these Khalistani extremists and terrorists are deep assets of CSIS," he said.

The allegations by Verma come amid a diplomatic row triggered by Canada's allegations that Indian agents were involved in the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has accused Indian diplomats of targeting Sikh separatists in Canada, a charge India has rejected as "absurd" and "politically motivated." Verma denied any involvement in Nijjar's murder and slammed Trudeau for relying on intelligence instead of concrete evidence.

Tensions between the two countries escalated further when Canada named Indian diplomats as "persons of interest" in the Nijjar investigation. India expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its own senior diplomats from Canada. Verma stressed that monitoring pro-Khalistani elements is a matter of national interest for India, adding that his team gathers information through open sources such as newspapers and social media.

Verma has categorically denied allegations of asking people to collect information on pro-Khalistani activists. He said that his team's surveillance of these elements is a matter of national interest for India and is done through open sources like newspapers and social media. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has also dismissed Canada's allegations as baseless and politically motivated, further straining diplomatic ties between the two countries.