Summarize Simplifying... In short The Delhi Police are investigating a pro-Khalistani group, "Justice League India", who claimed responsibility for a recent low-intensity blast via a Telegram post.

The incident, which appears to be a warning rather than an attempt to cause casualties, has sparked political debate over public safety, with Delhi's Chief Minister criticizing the Central government's law and order maintenance, and the BJP accusing her of politicizing the issue. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

No injuries were reported in the incident

School blast: Delhi Police probe Khalistani link, write to Telegram

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:13 am Oct 21, 202410:13 am

What's the story A pro-Khalistan group has taken responsibility for the explosion that took place near a Central Reserve Police Force in Rohini, New Delhi on Sunday. As part of the investigation, Delhi Police have contacted social media platforms, including the messaging app Telegram, to gather information about the channel where the claim was posted. The powerful blast damaged the school's wall in Prashant Vihar, though no injuries were reported. Nearby buildings and vehicles also sustained damage.

Telegram post

Pro-Khalistan group claims responsibility for blast

The Delhi Police are investigating a potential link to pro-Khalistani elements. A group named "Justice League India" claimed responsibility for the explosion in the post, which included a video of the blast and the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad," on Telegram. The message read, "If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice then they live in fools world."

Blast analysis

Blast likely intended as warning, not to cause casualties

The explosion was triggered by a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED), likely controlled by a timer or remote. The lack of shrapnel in the device indicates that the motive was more to send a message than to kill. The timing and location of the blast indicate it may have been meant as a warning to authorities.

Political fallout

Political reactions emerge following New Delhi blast

The incident has raised alarms over public safety and drawn political reactions. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi slammed the Central government for its failure to maintain law and order, likening the situation to Mumbai's underworld days. "The responsibility to maintain law and order in Delhi is with BJP's Central government," Atishi wrote on social media. In turn, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shazia Ilmi accused Atishi of politicizing the issue for political gain.