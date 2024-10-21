School blast: Delhi Police probe Khalistani link, write to Telegram
A pro-Khalistan group has taken responsibility for the explosion that took place near a Central Reserve Police Force in Rohini, New Delhi on Sunday. As part of the investigation, Delhi Police have contacted social media platforms, including the messaging app Telegram, to gather information about the channel where the claim was posted. The powerful blast damaged the school's wall in Prashant Vihar, though no injuries were reported. Nearby buildings and vehicles also sustained damage.
Pro-Khalistan group claims responsibility for blast
The Delhi Police are investigating a potential link to pro-Khalistani elements. A group named "Justice League India" claimed responsibility for the explosion in the post, which included a video of the blast and the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad," on Telegram. The message read, "If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice then they live in fools world."
Blast likely intended as warning, not to cause casualties
The explosion was triggered by a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED), likely controlled by a timer or remote. The lack of shrapnel in the device indicates that the motive was more to send a message than to kill. The timing and location of the blast indicate it may have been meant as a warning to authorities.
Political reactions emerge following New Delhi blast
The incident has raised alarms over public safety and drawn political reactions. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi slammed the Central government for its failure to maintain law and order, likening the situation to Mumbai's underworld days. "The responsibility to maintain law and order in Delhi is with BJP's Central government," Atishi wrote on social media. In turn, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shazia Ilmi accused Atishi of politicizing the issue for political gain.