The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front

Pakistan-based LeT offshoot claims J&K attack that killed 7

What's the story The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has taken responsibility for the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, which left a doctor and six migrant workers dead, India Today TV reported. TRF leader Sheikh Sajjad Gul is believed to have orchestrated the attack, directing the group's local unit to target both Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris simultaneously for the first time, the report said citing sources.

The terror group reportedly conducted surveillance of the construction site in Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, for a month prior to the attack, sources revealed. It is believed that two to three militants were involved in the targeted killings. Initial reports suggest that the doctor and migrant workers who were killed were part of the team working on the Z-Morh tunnel, which serves as a crucial link between Gaganeer and Sonamarg in Ganderbal.

The victims of the attack were identified as Budgam's Dr. Shahnawaz, Punjab's Gurmeet Singh, Bihar's Inder Yadav, Jammu's Kathua district's Mohan Lal and Jagtar Singh, and Kashmir's Fayaz Ahmad Lone and Zahoor Ahmad Lone. The incident took place when the workers had returned to their camp in the evening. Two gunmen reportedly opened fire on the camp housing employees of APCO Infratech.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack as "dastardly" and offered condolences to the victims' families. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also denounced the act, saying that those responsible "will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces." Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari paid tribute to the "martyred laborers" involved in a crucial infrastructure project.

This incident is one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in J&K since June 9 when nine pilgrims were killed in Reasi district. The region has witnessed several attacks on non-locals this year, with seven migrant workers killed till now. The Union territory has witnessed heightened terrorist violence this summer, with 22 security fatalities since May 4. According to the Times of India, Army's 15 Corps GoC Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said around 80 terrorists remain active in the region.