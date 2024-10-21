Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite Chief Minister Banerjee's appeal to end their hunger strike, protesting doctors in Bengal remain steadfast, insisting on meeting her post-strike.

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:19 am Oct 21, 202409:19 am

What's the story Junior doctors in West Bengal are continuing their hunger strike as they prepare to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. The protest was sparked by the rape and murder of a fellow doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, which led to widespread public outrage. The doctors have been on an indefinite hunger strike for 15 days now, demanding the removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam among other reforms.

Meeting planned

Chief Minister urges doctors to end strike

Chief Minister Banerjee has urged the doctors to end their hunger strike, saying most of their demands have been met except for the removal of Health Secretary Nigam. "Everybody has the right to protest, but it shouldn't affect healthcare services," she stressed. However, despite her appeal, the doctors are adamant on continuing the hunger strike till after their meeting with Banerjee.

Demands listed

Doctors outline demands, refuse to end strike for meeting

The junior doctors have also put forth 10 demands, including administrative reforms and better safety in medical facilities. They have also launched a mass signature campaign to support these demands. Doctor Aniket Mahato—who was hospitalized during the strike—said ending the hunger strike can't be a precondition for talks. Although Chief Secretary Manoj Pant invited them to discuss with Banerjee if they end their hunger strike, Debasish Halder—one of the protesting doctors—confirmed those on hunger strike won't attend the meeting.

Solidarity and criticism

Public support and government response to doctors' strike

Meanwhile, members of civil society and actors from the Bengali movie industry have stood in solidarity with the doctors, attending rallies at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata. However, the ruling Trinamool Congress has slammed the agitators, with spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asking people to identify government doctors who misuse their positions. Nevertheless, Chief Minister Banerjee has assured action on several demands and asked four months to conduct elections in medical colleges.