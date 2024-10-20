The deceased included a doctor and five migrant workers

5 migrant workers, doctor shot dead by terrorists in J&K

By Chanshimla Varah 11:05 pm Oct 20, 202411:05 pm

What's the story A deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district has resulted in the deaths of five migrant workers and a doctor, NDTV reported. Several laborers also sustained injuries, and they have been moved to a health facility. According to initial reports, the workers were members of a construction team working on the Z-Morh tunnel, which connects Gaganeer to Sonamarg in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal region. The terrorists had opened fire on the camp housing the workers of a private company.

Responses and actions

Officials condemn attack, security measures intensified

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack as "dastardly and cowardly," adding that the "casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured laborers, both local and non-local." The Jammu and Kashmir Police said security forces have cordoned off the area in a bid to track down the attackers. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also condemned this "horrific" act, extending condolences to bereaved families and wishing a swift recovery for injured.

Bihar worker

Migrant worker from Bihar killed

The fresh attack came a day after terrorists killed a migrant worker from Bihar in Shopian district. Locals discovered the worker's bullet-riddled body in the Waduna region of Zainapora, Shopian district, South Kashmir. The laborer was later identified as Ashok Chauhan. He had been living in Sangam area of Anantnag, officials said.

Twitter Post

Security beefed up in Ganderbal