In response to rising pollution levels, northern Indian states like Haryana and Punjab have imposed restrictions on firecrackers ahead of Diwali.

Haryana's Gurugram allows only green crackers, which produce less smoke and noise, while Punjab permits firecracker use for a limited two-hour window.

Despite a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality, it's predicted to remain in the "very poor" category, prompting these measures.

Delhi has imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers

Which northern states have banned crackers ahead of Diwali

What's the story In a bid to tackle rising pollution levels and worsening air quality index (AQI), Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab have banned or restricted the use of firecrackers on Diwali. The state of Delhi has imposed a blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers. The decision comes as part of ongoing efforts to tackle the city's perennial air pollution crisis.

Gurugram permits green crackers, Punjab sets time limit

In Haryana's Gurugram, a similar ban has been enforced, albeit with an exception for green crackers on Diwali night. These eco-friendly alternatives are designed to produce less smoke and noise, mitigating some of the adverse effects typically associated with traditional fireworks. Meanwhile, Punjab has given a two-hour window from 8:00pm to 10:00pm for bursting crackers. The state encourages citizens to celebrate with eco-friendly alternatives.

Air quality concerns prompt strict enforcement

The restrictions come as air quality indices in these regions have already started to rise. On Sunday, Delhi reported poor air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 265. This is a slight improvement from Saturday's AQI of 278 and Friday's figure of 292, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System predicts that Delhi's air quality will remain in the "very poor" category till Tuesday.