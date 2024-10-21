Summarize Simplifying... In short US-based lawyer and Khalistan separatist leader, Pannun, has issued a threat to Air India passengers, echoing a similar warning from last year.

Despite being declared a terrorist by India, Pannun continues his international activities, causing diplomatic tensions between India and countries like Canada, the UK, and the US.

His threats, amid rising fears of hoax bomb calls, have raised concerns about potential disruptions to air travel.

Pannun is currently leading Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)

'Don't...': Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat to Air India passengers

What's the story Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist, has issued a warning to passengers of Air India. He advised against flying with the airline from November 1 to 19, coinciding with what he refers to as the "40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide" in India. Pannun is currently leading Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an organization advocating for a separate Sikh state named Khalistan. The threat implies a potential attack on Air India's flights during this period.

Activism profile

Pannun's role in Khalistan separatist movement

Pannun, a United States-based lawyer, is the face of the Khalistan separatist movement. He formed SFJ to push Khalistan's independence through legal and political means. Under Pannun's leadership, SFJ has held referendums and campaigns to garner global attention for their cause. He has been pivotal in filing lawsuits against Indian officials and pushing "Referendum 2020" to gage support for Khalistan.

Legal status

Pannun's designation as a terrorist and international activities

In July 2020, Pannun was declared a terrorist under India's Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The Indian government has issued several arrest warrants against him and attached his properties in India. Despite being declared a terrorist, Pannun remains active internationally, especially in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the US. His activities have sparked diplomatic tensions between India and these nations, especially Canada.

Threat history

Pannun's threats follow a familiar pattern

Pannun's latest threat to Air India passengers is reminiscent of a similar warning he had issued last year. This comes at a time when there is increased anxiety over hoax bomb calls disrupting airline operations in India. The pattern of threats and the timing of this latest warning have raised concerns about possible disruptions to air travel during the specified period.