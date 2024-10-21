Summarize Simplifying... In short Cyclone Dana, predicted to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday, is expected to hit the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings and the Odisha government is preparing for possible evacuations, aiming for "Zero Casualty".

Wind speeds could reach up to 120km/h, prompting caution for fishermen and residents in the region. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Dana' means 'generosity' in Arabic

Explained: How Cyclone Dana got its name

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:49 am Oct 21, 202410:49 am

What's the story Cyclone Dana, a tropical cyclone currently developing in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to cause heavy rains in the coastal states of Odisha and West Bengal. Saudi Arabia named the cyclone "Dana," which means "generosity" in Arabic. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) oversees the naming process, which uses a rotating list of names contributed by 14 countries in the North Indian Ocean region.

Forecast details

Cyclone Dana's projected path

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Cyclone Dana will intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday. It is expected to reach the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by Thursday morning. Wind speeds are predicted to increase from 60km/h on Wednesday to 120km/h between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Precautionary measures

IMD issues warnings ahead of Cyclone Dana

The IMD has warned fishermen in West Bengal and Odisha against venturing into the sea on Wednesday. A yellow alert predicting thunderstorms with lightning has been sounded for several districts in Odisha, including Bhadrak, Balasore, and Cuttack. Manorama Mohanty, IMD's Bhubaneswar center director, said there is no chance of Cyclone Dana turning into a super cyclonic storm but it may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds reaching up to 100-120km/h.

State readiness

Odisha government prepares for Cyclone Dana

In anticipation of the cyclone, Odisha's government has stepped up its game. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja held a review meeting with senior officials to ensure preparedness. District collectors have been directed to prepare cyclone shelters for possible evacuations. Special Relief Commissioner DK Singh stressed the state's aim of achieving "Zero Casualty" during the calamity, underlining their commitment to public safety.