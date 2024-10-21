Explained: How Cyclone Dana got its name
Cyclone Dana, a tropical cyclone currently developing in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to cause heavy rains in the coastal states of Odisha and West Bengal. Saudi Arabia named the cyclone "Dana," which means "generosity" in Arabic. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) oversees the naming process, which uses a rotating list of names contributed by 14 countries in the North Indian Ocean region.
Cyclone Dana's projected path
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Cyclone Dana will intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday. It is expected to reach the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by Thursday morning. Wind speeds are predicted to increase from 60km/h on Wednesday to 120km/h between Thursday night and Friday morning.
IMD issues warnings ahead of Cyclone Dana
The IMD has warned fishermen in West Bengal and Odisha against venturing into the sea on Wednesday. A yellow alert predicting thunderstorms with lightning has been sounded for several districts in Odisha, including Bhadrak, Balasore, and Cuttack. Manorama Mohanty, IMD's Bhubaneswar center director, said there is no chance of Cyclone Dana turning into a super cyclonic storm but it may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds reaching up to 100-120km/h.
Odisha government prepares for Cyclone Dana
In anticipation of the cyclone, Odisha's government has stepped up its game. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja held a review meeting with senior officials to ensure preparedness. District collectors have been directed to prepare cyclone shelters for possible evacuations. Special Relief Commissioner DK Singh stressed the state's aim of achieving "Zero Casualty" during the calamity, underlining their commitment to public safety.