Next Article

Air India will retrofit over 100 aircraft

Air India CEO announces major fleet overhaul, consolidation strategy

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:17 pm Jun 05, 202402:17 pm

What's the story Air India is set to retrofit over 100 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, as part of a fleet revamp, according to CEO Campbell Wilson. The airline has ordered approximately 25,000 aircraft seats for the retrofitting process. This fitting of new seats will be completed by mid-2026. Wilson emphasized that the focus of these changes is on "integration, growth, optimization and customer experience."

Strategy

Consolidation plan under Tata Group

As part of the Tata Group's aviation business consolidation plan, AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) will merge with Air India Express, and Vistara with Air India. Wilson stated that this move provides "immense flexibility" for the group in terms of offering full or low-cost services. He expressed confidence in the group's position at the CAPA India Aviation Summit.

Journey

Air India's 5-year transformation plan

Wilson revealed that the company has embarked on a five-year transformation plan, with numerous initiatives in progress. He noted that flight costs have been lagging behind overall inflation, indicating challenges for the airline industry. Wilson stated, "The new Air India is not old Air India and people (airlines) now want to dance with us," suggesting potential partnerships in the future.

Target

New flights on international routes

The top boss also outlined plans to deploy new flights, solely on international routes. These include destinations like Dubai, New York, and San Francisco. Also, Air India wants to prop itself up as a hub carrier, with future operations surrounding hubs in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The airline will launch a London-Bengaluru flight very soon.