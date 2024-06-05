Next Article

The deal, worth ₹5,560 crore, was confirmed by Kotak Mahindra Bank today

RBI approves Zurich Insurance's majority stake acquisition in Kotak General

What's the story The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Zurich Insurance Company's plan to acquire a 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company. The deal, worth ₹5,560 crore, was confirmed by Kotak Mahindra Bank today. The bank stated that all necessary approvals have been received and the transaction will be completed "upon fulfillment of other conditions precedent."

Details of Zurich Insurance's stake acquisition unveiled

Zurich Insurance had previously announced in February its intention to acquire a 70% stake in Kotak General for ₹5,560 crore in a single tranche. The plan, as outlined by Zurich Insurance in November 2023, involved initially acquiring a 51% stake through fresh growth capital and share purchase, followed by an additional 19% stake later on. The Competition Commission of India also gave its consent to the acquisition on February 6.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised charges for several services

