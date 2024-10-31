'Secular civil code key to ending discrimination': Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasized the importance of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and national unity while addressing the National Unity Day parade in Kevadia, Gujarat. He advocated for "One Nation, One Election" and "One Nation, One Civil Code," as steps to end discrimination and promote social unity. On the occasion, the PM paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, acknowledging Patel's role in maintaining India's unity and sovereignty.
PM Modi highlights 'One Nation' initiatives
PM Modi detailed several initiatives under the "One Nation" umbrella, including Aadhar for identity, GST for taxation, a common power grid, a ration card system, and Ayushman Bharat for health insurance. He claimed these efforts are part of a larger plan to strengthen India's democracy and make the best use of resources. The prime minister reiterated his promise of a secular UCC that would standardize laws on personal matters such as marriage and inheritance across all religions.
PM Modi discusses Article 370 abrogation
The PM also touched upon the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a hurdle in implementing Dr. BR Ambedkar's Constitution. He declared Article 370 has been "buried forever," allowing the region to fully adopt the Indian Constitution. Speaking about Naxalism, PM Modi called it a "terrifying disease" that has been mostly eradicated with sustained efforts over the last decade. He said Naxalism once stretched from Nepal's Pashupatinath to Tirupati but is now on its way out.