Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi is grappling with severe smog, with air quality plummeting to 'very poor' levels in several regions.

In response, authorities have enforced a firecracker ban, restricted the use of coal and diesel generators, and deployed 10,000 volunteers to aid in pollution control.

Weather officials anticipate an improvement in air quality due to rising temperatures and increased wind speed after 11:00am. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi's Anand Vihar recorded AQI level of 419

Smog engulfs Delhi, air quality in 'severe' category on Diwali

By Chanshimla Varah 09:28 am Oct 31, 202409:28 am

What's the story Delhi and its neighboring areas woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Diwali morning. In the national capital, the air quality was in the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Anand Vihar, one of Delhi's 40 monitoring stations, recorded an AQI level of 419, putting it in "severe" category. Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 308, Jahangirpuri recorded 395, and Dwarka reported 359, all in the "very poor" category.

Pollution spread

Other areas in Delhi experience 'very poor' air quality

Other regions including Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, IGI Airport (T3), Mundka, Narela, Okhla and Patparganj also recorded "very poor" air quality. The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune cautioned that the air quality could deteriorate if further emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning take place. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services added that northwesterly winds could bring stubble burning smoke into Delhi.

Pollution control

Delhi authorities implement strict measures amid pollution crisis

In light of the worsening air quality, Delhi authorities have cracked down hard. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the formation of 377 teams to enforce a firecracker ban across the city. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage two has been implemented, restricting coal/firewood use, banning diesel generator sets in the National Capital Region (NCR). Other measures include mechanical road sweeping, water sprinkling, and increased public transport services.

Volunteer deployment

Delhi government deploys volunteers for pollution control

The Delhi government has also deployed 10,000 civil defense volunteers to help with pollution control measures. The volunteers will join teams from different departments to reduce the impact of pollution. Residents are advised to take precautions, particularly vulnerable groups like children and the elderly. Weather officials expect an improvement in AQI levels after 11:00am due to rising temperatures and increased wind speed.