Diwali bonus: Haryana firm gifts 15 cars to employees

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:42 pm Oct 22, 202403:42 pm

What's the story In a stunning show of employee appreciation, MK Bhatia, the owner and Director of Mits Healthcare in Panchkula, Haryana has gifted 15 cars to his best-performing employees. The generous act comes just a week ahead of Diwali. Bhatia calls these outstanding employees "celebrities," emphasizing on their immense contribution to the company's success.

Bhatia shared his unique approach to recognizing and rewarding employees with ANI. "We don't call them 'employees,' we call them our celebrities, our rockstars. They are our family," he stated. This isn't the first time Bhatia has made such a grand gesture. Last year, he gifted 12 cars to his top performers.

Mits Healthcare's unique employee development strategy

Bhatia went on to elaborate on his company's unique method of employee development. "We mostly hire freshers and train them. We then promote the best-performing members among them to vice-presidents of their respective teams." He said that according to their performance, these people are promoted to higher positions like presidents and directors before being gifted cars.

Young professionals motivated to give their best at work

Notably, all 15 employees who were gifted cars this year had been promoted to director positions only four months ago. Bhatia stressed that his goal is to motivate young professionals to give their best at work and grow with the company. He also shared plans for an even bigger reward next year, saying, "We want to gift 50 cars next year."

Bhatia's personal experience inspires employee rewards

Bhatia revealed that his decision to reward employees with cars stemmed from his own experience. After becoming a successful entrepreneur, he bought his first car and saw a huge boost in his confidence. He applied the same logic to his employees, thinking that owning a car would not just boost their confidence but also improve their lifestyle.