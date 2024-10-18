Summarize Simplifying... In short Omar Abdullah's cabinet has passed a resolution seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, following the Supreme Court's agreement to hear a related plea.

This move comes after the National Conference-Congress alliance, which Abdullah leads, formed a government without taking any ministerial positions due to the Centre's delay in restoring J&K's statehood.

The resolution is a response to the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, which had previously granted the region special status. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Omar Abdullah-led cabinet was formed recently

Omar Abdullah's cabinet passes resolution for J&K statehood restoration

By Chanshimla Varah 10:38 am Oct 18, 202410:38 am

What's the story The newly formed Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has passed a resolution asking the central government to restore statehood to the region. The draft of this resolution was prepared by the National Conference (NC), which won 42 seats in the recent assembly elections. CM Abdullah is likely to present this draft to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an upcoming New Delhi visit.

Legal proceedings

Supreme Court to hear plea for statehood restoration

The cabinet's resolution comes after the Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea seeking time-bound restoration of statehood. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan sought an urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The court had earlier upheld the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Election aftermath

National Conference-Congress alliance forms government

Before the elections, Abdullah had said his government's priority would be passing a resolution against the Centre's decision to revoke statehood and special status. The NC-Congress alliance formed the government after elections from September 18 to October 1. But the Congress decided not to take up any ministerial positions in the new government over the Centre's delay in restoring J&K's statehood.