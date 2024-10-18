Summarize Simplifying... In short An elderly man, Anjaneyulu, was fatally assaulted by a biker for asking him to slow down.

Despite attempts by the biker's wife to intervene, the attack resulted in a severe head injury that led to Anjaneyulu's death.

Despite attempts by the biker's wife to intervene, the attack resulted in a severe head injury that led to Anjaneyulu's death.

The biker has been arrested and is under investigation, while Anjaneyulu's family faces significant medical expenses from the unsuccessful efforts to save him.

The victim succumbed to his injuries

Elderly man attacked for asking biker to slow down; dies

By Chanshimla Varah 09:56 am Oct 18, 2024

What's the story A 65-year-old man in Hyderabad succumbed to severe head injuries after a motorbike rider attacked him. The victim, identified as Anjaneyulu, was assaulted on September 30 in the Alwal area after he asked the speeding biker to slow down. CCTV footage of the incident, spread widely on social media, shows the biker parking his motorcycle and attacking Anjaneyulu.

At the time of the attack, a woman, who is believed to be the biker's wife, was riding pillion while a child sat on the bike's fuel tank. In a fit of rage, the biker thrashes the elderly man, causing him to fall to the ground and suffer a severe head injury. Despite the wife's attempts to pacify him, the biker continued his attack on Anjaneyulu.

After the assault, Anjaneyulu was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. His family said they incurred huge medical expenses in their efforts to save him, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered at Alwal Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody as investigations continue.