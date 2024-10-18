Summarize Simplifying... In short The US has charged former Indian government employee Yadav and his accomplice Gupta with plotting to assassinate US citizen and Sikh leader, Pannun.

This case, which has been labeled as transnational terrorism, is causing diplomatic tensions, particularly straining US-India relations and echoing similar allegations that have disrupted India-Canada ties.

Amidst these international complexities, the US Justice Department remains committed to disrupting such criminal activities. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Yadav is currently at large

US charges ex-Indian government employee in plot to assassinate Pannun

By Chanshimla Varah 09:18 am Oct 18, 202409:18 am

What's the story The United States has formally charged Vikash Yadav, a former officer of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for his alleged role in a failed murder plot. The indictment, unsealed on Thursday, accuses Yadav of orchestrating an assassination attempt on Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City. Currently at large, Yadav is believed to have directed the plot from India. India labeled Pannun, a stauch advocate for Khalistan, a terrorist, in 2020.

Gupta's involvement

Co-conspirator arrested, extradited in connection to plot

The case first came to light last year when Yadav's alleged co-conspirator, Nikhil Gupta, was arrested for working with an Indian government employee to kill Pannun. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic and later extradited to the US. Both Yadav and Gupta have been charged by the US Justice Department with murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money-laundering. The target of their alleged plot, Pannun, is a US citizen and leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Pannun's response

Pannun applauds charges, labels plot as transnational terrorism

"The Justice Department will be relentless in holding accountable any person—regardless of their position or proximity to power—who seeks to harm and silence American citizens," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. "To governments around the world who may be considering such criminal activity and to the communities they would target, let there be no doubt that the Department of Justice is committed to disrupting and exposing these plots," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the National Security Division.

Diplomatic tensions

Strained relations between India and Canada over similar allegations

The charges against Yadav come amid strained ties between India and Canada over the 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused India of supporting violence against Sikh activists in Canada, which involved "drive-by shootings, home invasions, violent extortion and even murder in and across Canada." After these allegations, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, while India denied involvement and reciprocated by expelling Canadian diplomats.

Diplomatic challenges

US-India relations challenged amid ongoing investigation

The case poses hurdles for US-India ties as President Joe Biden's administration hopes to keep New Delhi as a counterweight to China. According to the Justice Department, Yadav worked for the Government of India's Cabinet Secretariat, which housed RAW. Yadav describes his role as a "senior field officer" with responsibilities in "security management" and "intelligence." Yadav further stated that he had served in India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and received "officer training" in "battle craft" and "weapons."