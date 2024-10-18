US charges ex-Indian government employee in plot to assassinate Pannun
The United States has formally charged Vikash Yadav, a former officer of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for his alleged role in a failed murder plot. The indictment, unsealed on Thursday, accuses Yadav of orchestrating an assassination attempt on Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York City. Currently at large, Yadav is believed to have directed the plot from India. India labeled Pannun, a stauch advocate for Khalistan, a terrorist, in 2020.
Co-conspirator arrested, extradited in connection to plot
The case first came to light last year when Yadav's alleged co-conspirator, Nikhil Gupta, was arrested for working with an Indian government employee to kill Pannun. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic and later extradited to the US. Both Yadav and Gupta have been charged by the US Justice Department with murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money-laundering. The target of their alleged plot, Pannun, is a US citizen and leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
Pannun applauds charges, labels plot as transnational terrorism
"The Justice Department will be relentless in holding accountable any person—regardless of their position or proximity to power—who seeks to harm and silence American citizens," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. "To governments around the world who may be considering such criminal activity and to the communities they would target, let there be no doubt that the Department of Justice is committed to disrupting and exposing these plots," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the National Security Division.
Strained relations between India and Canada over similar allegations
The charges against Yadav come amid strained ties between India and Canada over the 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused India of supporting violence against Sikh activists in Canada, which involved "drive-by shootings, home invasions, violent extortion and even murder in and across Canada." After these allegations, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, while India denied involvement and reciprocated by expelling Canadian diplomats.
US-India relations challenged amid ongoing investigation
The case poses hurdles for US-India ties as President Joe Biden's administration hopes to keep New Delhi as a counterweight to China. According to the Justice Department, Yadav worked for the Government of India's Cabinet Secretariat, which housed RAW. Yadav describes his role as a "senior field officer" with responsibilities in "security management" and "intelligence." Yadav further stated that he had served in India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and received "officer training" in "battle craft" and "weapons."