Car rams into truck on Greater Noida Expressway, 5 killed
A tragic accident on the Greater Noida Expressway took the lives of five family members early Sunday morning. The accident took place around 6:00am near Sector-146 Metro Station when their speeding Maruti Suzuki WagonR rammed into a stationary truck. The victims, all residents of Kashiram Colony in Dadri, were identified as Aman Singh (27), his parents Devi Singh (60) and Rajkumari Singh (50), and two aunts Vimlesh and Kamlesh Singh (40).
Family returning home meets fatal accident
Reportedly, the family was returning home when their vehicle rammed into the truck, which had broken down and was parked on the roadside. Aman Singh, who was behind the wheel, died instantly due to the impact. The other occupants were rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to their injuries shortly after arrival. Eyewitnesses described the accident site as devastating, with the car reduced to a mangled pile of metal.
Investigation underway, truck driver absconds
Preliminary investigations indicate Aman might have dozed off at the wheel before colliding with the truck. The truck driver escaped after the accident. "We acted swiftly to clear the vehicles from the road," said Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as part of ongoing legal procedures while a thorough investigation into all aspects of this tragic incident is underway.