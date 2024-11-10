Summarize Simplifying... In short A tragic accident on the Greater Noida Expressway resulted in the death of five people when their car crashed into a broken-down truck parked on the roadside.

The driver, Aman Singh, is suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The truck driver fled the scene, and an investigation is currently underway.

The accident took place around 6:00am

Car rams into truck on Greater Noida Expressway, 5 killed

What's the story A tragic accident on the Greater Noida Expressway took the lives of five family members early Sunday morning. The accident took place around 6:00am near Sector-146 Metro Station when their speeding Maruti Suzuki WagonR rammed into a stationary truck. The victims, all residents of Kashiram Colony in Dadri, were identified as Aman Singh (27), his parents Devi Singh (60) and Rajkumari Singh (50), and two aunts Vimlesh and Kamlesh Singh (40).

Incident details

Family returning home meets fatal accident

Reportedly, the family was returning home when their vehicle rammed into the truck, which had broken down and was parked on the roadside. Aman Singh, who was behind the wheel, died instantly due to the impact. The other occupants were rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to their injuries shortly after arrival. Eyewitnesses described the accident site as devastating, with the car reduced to a mangled pile of metal.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway, truck driver absconds

Preliminary investigations indicate Aman might have dozed off at the wheel before colliding with the truck. The truck driver escaped after the accident. "We acted swiftly to clear the vehicles from the road," said Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations as part of ongoing legal procedures while a thorough investigation into all aspects of this tragic incident is underway.