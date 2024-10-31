Summarize Simplifying... In short Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's position is secure after the New Democratic Party (NDP) leader, Jagmeet Singh, pledged not to support attempts by the Bloc Quebecois and Conservatives to topple the government.

Singh, the first person of a visible minority to lead a major Canadian federal political party, stated his party would only support an election if it benefits Canadians.

Trudeau 'safe' from being toppled after backing by one party

By Chanshimla Varah 10:05 am Oct 31, 202410:05 am

What's the story Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared safe from being toppled for the time being after the leader of a smaller party dismissed efforts to bring down the minority Liberal government on Wednesday. The two largest opposition parties, the Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois, want to depose the unpopular Trudeau after nine years in office. To do so, they need the support of the New Democrats, whose leader Jagmeet Singh has turned his back against the idea.

'Will not let Poilievre or the Bloc call the shots'

New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader Singh has said that his party will not support attempts by Bloc Quebecois and Conservative leaders to oust Trudeau's Liberal government. The Liberals hold a minority with 153 seats in Canada's 338-seat House of Commons, making them dependent on opposition support to legislate. "I will not let Pierre Poilievre, the 'king cut,' or the Bloc call the shots," Singh said.

Bloc Quebecois and Conservatives seek to topple government

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on Tuesday announced plans to work with other opposition parties to bring a non-confidence vote against the government. This comes after the Liberals failed to meet the Bloc's two demands by an October 30 deadline—one for Old Age Security and the other for supply management—in order to avoid a Christmas election. However, without NDP support, the Conservatives and Bloc don't have enough MPs to succeed in their endeavor.

NDP's stance on potential government collapse

Singh has clarified that while his party is ready for an election campaign, they will only do so if it benefits Canadians. "We'll look at any bill that comes forward, any motion that comes forward, and if it's going to help people with these difficult times, we'll look at that," he said. The Conservatives have already tried twice this fall to bring down the minority government through non-confidence motions, both of which failed without NDP or Bloc backing.

Born on January 2, 1979, in Scarborough, Ontario, Singh is the first person of a visible minority to lead a major Canadian federal political party. His parents had immigrated from Punjab, India. He is a vocal critic of the Indian government, especially under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has repeatedly alleged that PM Modi's government was behind Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's assassination. He was denied a visa to India in 2013 over alleged links with extremists.