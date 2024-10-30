US's tallest building lights up for Diwali
The One World Trade Center in New York City, the tallest building in the United States, was illuminated in vibrant colors to mark Diwali. The illumination featured patterns of "diyas," signifying the festival's theme of light over darkness. Notably, this year is especially significant as New York City schools will remain closed on Friday for Diwali, marking a historic moment for the city.
White House hosts Diwali celebration, honors Indian Americans
In Washington D.C. too, the White House hosted a Diwali celebration attended by over 600 prominent Indian Americans. President Joe Biden extended Diwali greetings and emphasized the festival's significance. He acknowledged the South Asian American community as "the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world," highlighting their contributions to American life.
US ambassador celebrates Diwali at embassy in Delhi
In India, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti joined Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in Delhi. He danced Bhangra to "Tauba Tauba" from the movie Bad Newz, sharing his excitement on social media with pictures of the embassy decorated with golden lights. The Consulate General of India in New York also shared pictures of One World Trade Center illuminated for Diwali on social media.