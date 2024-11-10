Summarize Simplifying... In short The MVA manifesto has pledged five guarantees aimed at uplifting families, including a ₹3,000 monthly stipend for women, a ₹25 lakh health insurance scheme, and a farm loan waiver.

In addition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has voiced support for a caste census, sparking a political debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The manifesto also includes a promise for a ₹25 lakh health insurance policy and free medicines. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maharashtra Assembly elections are due this month

MVA promises 'caste census, stipend for youth, loan-waivers' in manifesto

By Chanshimla Varah 02:03 pm Nov 10, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has promised a caste census in Maharashtra if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance wins the upcoming assembly polls. The announcement was made while releasing the MVA's poll manifesto in Mumbai. "We will conduct a caste census...and increase the ceiling of the 50% reservation, similar to Tamil Nadu," Kharge said. He clarified this isn't to divide people but to understand community positions for equitable benefit distribution.

Manifesto highlights

MVA manifesto promises relief across sectors

The MVA manifesto promises five guarantees in the fields of agriculture, rural development, urban development, and health. The guarantees aim to uplift families with annual relief of around ₹3.5 lakh per family. Among the key promises are the Mahalakshmi Yojna, which provides a monthly stipend of ₹3,000 to women, and a ₹25 lakh health insurance scheme. The manifesto also promises a farm loan waiver up to ₹3 lakh and ₹4,000 monthly financial aid for unemployed graduates/diploma holders.

Caste census debate

Gandhi supports caste census, criticizes Modi's opposition

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the caste census will soon start in Maharashtra after Telangana. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resistance to a national caste census. On social media, Gandhi stated that Congress intends to "break the wall of 50% on reservation" with data from these censuses. The Telangana caste survey is historic, according to Congress leaders, as it's the first such survey since 1931.

Political spat

Kharge criticizes Modi over 'blank constitution' comments

At the manifesto launch, Kharge also slammed PM Modi for his remarks on Rahul displaying a blank Constitution at an event. He called Modi "jhuto ka sirdar" (king of lies) and pointed out contradictions in Modi's remarks. "Yet, he gifted the same book to then-President Ram Nath Kovind in 2017," he said. The MVA has also promised a ₹25 lakh health insurance policy, which was started by Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, and free medicines.