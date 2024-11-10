Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has released its Maharashtra poll manifesto, focusing on farmers, women, and healthcare.

The party aims to transform Maharashtra into a five trillion dollar economy, promising a "drought-free" state, employment opportunities through women's self-help groups, and solar energy for farmers.

The manifesto was released in Mumbai

BJP releases Maharashtra poll manifesto; farmers, women, healthcare in focus

By Chanshimla Varah 12:21 pm Nov 10, 202412:21 pm

What's the story Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday. The manifesto was released in Mumbai and was attended by senior party leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Called a "vision document," the manifesto focuses on farmers, women empowerment and healthcare, among others.

People's voice

Manifesto reflects Maharashtra's aspirations: Shah

The manifesto was drafted under the leadership of senior BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who emphasized the party's dedication to Maharashtra's development. He noted that under their leadership, Maharashtra's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has witnessed substantial growth. "A Mahayuti government is crucial for the state's economic progress. Our double-engine government has been instrumental in enhancing road infrastructure, adding more highways to improve connectivity," Mungantiwar said.

Economic commitment

BJP's vision for Maharashtra's economic growth

Describing the manifesto as a reflection of Maharashtra's aspirations, Shah said, "Maharashtra has always led the way for independent India and for social reform and the aspirations of this state are reflected in the manifesto." He slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi's schemes as being formed out of "the greed of power" and called them "appeasement" and an "insult to ideologies."

Election pledges

BJP's election promises and upcoming polls

The BJP has set a target of a five trillion dollar economy and promised to deliver on every promise made in their manifesto. The party has also launched schemes such as Mission Olympics 36 and 'Ladki Behna Yojana' among its election promises. Moreover, one crore families would be connected to women's self-help groups and offered specific employment opportunities. The party has also promised a "drought-free" Maharashtra in the next five years.

Others

Solar energy for farmers

Solar energy will be used to cover agriculture's power needs over the next five years, guaranteeing that farmers have access to 12 hours of power every day. A "solar power grid" will be established up to connect solar energy to agricultural irrigation infrastructure. Healthcare will also be accessible to everybody. The reach of the Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat initiative and the Mahatma Phule Janarogya Yojana will be expanded to ensure that no one is denied medical care.