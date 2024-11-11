Why India isn't anxious after Trump's poll win, Jaishankar explains
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India continues to remain unaffected by Donald Trump's recent victory in the United States presidential election. He made these remarks while speaking at the Aditya Birla 25th Silver Jubilee Scholarship Programme in Mumbai. Jaishankar attributed this calmness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to forge strong ties with successive US Presidents—Barack Obama, Trump, and Joe Biden.
PM Modi's rapport with US leaders a 'natural strength'
Jaishankar stressed that PM Modi's rapport with several US leaders is a "natural strength." He disclosed that "The Prime Minister was among the first three calls I think that President Trump took." This comes after PM Modi promptly congratulated Trump on his electoral victory over Kamala Harris. In his X (formerly Twitter) message, PM Modi said he looked forward to strengthening the India-US partnership and promoting "global peace, stability and prosperity."
India's growing global engagement and foreign policy shift
The External Affairs Minister also emphasized India's growing global footprint in areas like tourism, education, and work. He said foreign policy today seeks to further national development along with ensuring security. This change in focus is indicative of India's rising economic clout and global standing. Jaishankar noted a shift toward a "more diverse, multipolar world," but said older economies continue to be India's top investment destinations.