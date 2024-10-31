Summarize Simplifying... In short In his 'National Unity Day' speech, PM Modi highlighted the progress towards a unified civil code and the abrogation of Article 370, which he said fulfilled the vision of one country, one constitution.

He warned against forces seeking to destabilize India and spread misinformation, while also addressing the issue of Naxalism, a problem he claimed has been largely eradicated.

The event also featured a parade and special performances, showcasing India's unity and progress.

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced his government is working toward implementing "One Nation One Poll," a system to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The announcement was made during the National Unity Day celebration in Kevadia, Gujarat. "We are now working toward One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India," he said.

Further, PM Modi spoke about the progress made toward a "One Nation Civil Code," calling it a secular civil code. He spoke about the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and said it realized the vision of one country and one constitution. "For 70 years, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution was not implemented in the entire country... Article 370 has been buried forever," he said.

During his speech, PM Modi said some forces, both inside and outside India, are trying to create instability. "Such people are trying to create instability and anarchy. They want the wrong message to go to global investors. These people are targeting the forces, running misinformation campaigns. They are trying to divide...in the name of caste." "They aim to weaken India's society....unity. They don't want India to be developed because the politics of 'poor India, weak India' suits them," he said.

The prime minister also spoke about problems such as Naxalism, calling it a "terrifying disease" which has been mostly eradicated due to the government's efforts in the last decade. He lauded India's progress and vision, saying India is both empowering and inclusive. The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event had a parade with contingents from different states and central forces. Special performances included a Hell March by the National Security Guard and displays by BSF bikers and schoolchildren.