Summarize Simplifying... In short Donald Trump, after being elected as the 47th US president, thanked Americans and highlighted the Republican control of the Senate as a victory for the people.

Despite Trump's criticism of India's high import taxes during his campaign, Indian PM Modi congratulated him and expressed eagerness to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

Modi's focus remains on global peace, stability, and prosperity, showing a willingness to work through economic differences. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Modi called Trump 'my friend'

'Let's work for our people': Modi congratulates Trump on win

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:45 pm Nov 06, 202402:45 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Donald Trump after he won the United States presidential elections. In a social media post, PM Modi called Trump "my friend" and said he looked forward to renewing collaboration between India and US. He stressed on strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, saying, "Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."

Victory address

Trump's victory speech highlights Republican control of Senate

In his victory speech, Trump thanked Americans for electing him as the 47th president of the United States. He noted that Republicans had taken control of the Senate, calling it a "magnificent victory for the American people." Trump indicated that this time would help in national reconciliation. His campaign centered around protectionist economic policies and immigration, with key wins in swing states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Campaign focus

Trump's campaign and relationship with India

During his campaign, Trump had attacked India's tariff policies at an economic policy event in Detroit. He had called India a "tariff king" for high import taxes and promised a reciprocal tax policy if re-elected. However, he had called PM Modi a "great leader" and "friend." His victory speech also thanked his supporters and running mate JD Vance, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his support during the campaign.

Bilateral relations

Modi anticipates continued collaboration with Trump's administration

PM Modi's congratulatory message emphasized his eagerness to work with Trump's administration. The focus continues to be on strengthening bilateral ties between India and the United States under Trump's leadership. This is despite Trump having criticized India's tariff policies in the past, showing a willingness to work through economic differences for the sake of global peace, stability, and prosperity.